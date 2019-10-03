REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-OAK/ Diaz strikes quickly, leads Rays to wild-card win over A's

Who bats their first baseman leadoff? The Tampa Bay Rays did Wednesday night, and largely because of it, they'll get at least three more chances to do it this postseason. GOLF-PGA-KOEPKA/

Koepka recovering from painful knee procedure Brooks Koepka, who finished in the top five in all four major golf events this year, revealed Wednesday that he recently received a stem-cell injection to help repair a partially torn left patellar tendon.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-MIN-PREVIEW/ Vikings pose big challenge for Giants rookie QB Jones

In boxing, the axiom says that styles make fights. If the same holds true for the NFL, the Sunday matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants could be one of the best watches in Week 5. UPCOMING

ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019

Day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Doha. 3 Oct 13:35 ET, 17:35 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV) IOC President news briefing after Executive Board two-day Meeting

The Executive Board is scheduled to receive reports from the Organising Committees of the upcoming Olympic Games and various IOC commissions, as well as updates on the activities of the IOC administration. 3 Oct 16:30 ET, 20:30 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-AZA-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Europa League - AZ Alkmaar v Manchester United

United take on Alkmaar in the The Hague. 3 Oct 16:55 ET, 20:55 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/ Europa League wrap

Wrap of the Europa League action. 3 Oct 20:00 ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WLV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. 4 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-LEI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Leicester City. 4 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MUN/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Newcastle United. 4 Oct 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-ESP/ Soccer - Euro 2020 qualifiers - Spain squad announcement

Spain coach Robert Moreno names his squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Norway and Sweden. The coach could call up Barcelona's 16-year-old forward Ansu Fati for the first time. 4 Oct 09:30 ET, 13:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ARG/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Argentina - News conferences & training

England and Argentina prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium. 4 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-NAM/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Namibia - New Zealand announce team to face Namibia

World champions New Zealand announce team to play Namibia in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game at the Tokyo Stadium. 4 Oct 03:00 ET, 07:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-URY/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Uruguay - News conferences & training

Australia and Uruguay prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool D game at the Oita Stadium. 4 Oct 04:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ARG/PREVIEW Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Argentina match preview

England face their toughest task so far while it's all or nothing for Argentina in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium. 3 Oct 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF-ITA/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Italy

South Africa play Italy in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Shizouka. 4 Oct 09:45 ET, 13:45 GMT

GOLF-SHRINERS/ Golf - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open second round

World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first PGA Tour appearance of the new season as he heads a strong field at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. 4 Oct

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - First test

India and South Africa meet in the first of the three-test series in Visakhapatnam. 4 Oct

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. 4 Oct

TENNIS-BEIJING/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open

Action from day five of the China Open - an ATP 500 event in Beijing. 4 Oct 03:00 ET, 07:00 GMT

TENNIS-BEIJING/ Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open

The WTA hosts a Premier Mandatory tournament in Beijing. 4 Oct

