Coles resigns as NZ women's coach

Pakistan women cricket team's head coach New Zealander Mark Coles has resigned on Thursday, months before the ICC World T20 in Australia. The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Coles, who was associated with the team since 2017, had tendered his resignation for personal reasons.

But investigations showed that the resignation came out of the blue after Cole met with a top official of the board this week to discuss his behavior problems. "Coles was summoned for the meeting to discuss some recent incidents concerning his behavior but in the meeting, he lost his cool and threatened to resign and was told to do that if he wanted to," a reliable source aware of the developments told PTI.

The source said Coles was called for a hard talk after a second incident recently in which he was sent off the ground by the match-referee for violating discipline and arguing with match officials. The source said when Coles was asked about the recent and other incidents he again lost his cool and said he would resign.

Coles was already under threat of losing his job after repeated incidents where he has either got into fights with Pakistani officials working with the women's team or with match officials. "Coles later told the PCB that he was in an upset frame of mind because of the illness of his daughter," the source said.

"He is very short-tempered and in one incident last year he nearly got into a physical brawl with former chief selector, Jalaluddin at a nets session for the women players before others intervened and prevented the situation from getting out of hand," the source said.

