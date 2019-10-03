The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of fifth women's T20I between India and South Africa.

*World Athletics Championships in Doha. *Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-LD IND

Double centurion Agarwal puts India on top in first Test By Bharat Sharma

Visakhapatnam, Oct 3 (PTI) Mayank Agarwal showed insatiable appetite for runs, converting his maiden Test hundred into a brilliant double before the Indian spinners tightened the noose around the exhausted South Africans on the second day of the series opener here on Thursday.

SPO-IND-AGARWAL Long distance running, stretched batting sessions behind Agarwal's Test success

By Bharat Sharma Visakhapatnam, Oct 3 (PTI) Long distance running coupled with marathon batting sessions gave me the strength and stamina to bat for long hours, India opener Mayank Agarwal said after producing a phenomenal double hundred.

SPO-IND-MAHARAJ

We didn't bowl badly, Rohit and Agarwal were too good: Maharaj Visakhapatnam, Oct 3 (PTI) South African spinners did not bowl badly and it was just sheer brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal that has taken the game away from the visitors, lead Proteas tweaker Keshav Maharaj said here on Thursday.

SPO-GOLF-SANDHU

Ajeetesh Sandhu placed fourth at Taiwan Masters Tamsui (Chinese Taipei), Oct 3 (PTI) India's Ajeetesh Sandhu went on a birdie spree to turn in a four-under 68 and lie fourth after the opening round of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters here on Thursday.

SPO-IND-PHILANDER

Senior SA players should give back rather look for greener pastures: Philander By Bharat Sharma

Visakhapatnam, Oct 3 (PTI) South Africa's most experienced pacer Vernon Philander is enjoying being a "mentor" in the twilight of his career and wants more of his contemporaries to give back to the game instead of looking for "greener pastures".

SPO-WFI-LD COACH WFI terminates Karimi's contract, says he brought VIP culture

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has sacked men's freestyle coach Hossein Karimi just six months into his tenure, claiming that he brought with himself a VIP culture which cannot be followed in the country, a charge that the Iranian has rejected.

SPO-UTHAPPA-MAYANK

Vinay's words during slump in form helped Mayank turn it around: Uthappa Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Had former Karnataka captain R Vinay Kumar not spurred an out-of-form Mayank Agarwal, who was facing an axe from the state squad, the cricket fraternity might not have witnessed his spectacular consistency, feels former India opener Robun Uthappa.

SPO-TENNIS-NATIONAL

Dalwinder, Jagmeet reach Fenesta Open semis New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Former champion Dalwinder Singh remained in hunt for his second national title with a hard-earned win in the men's singles while Jagmeet Kaur scored an upset victory over Bhuvna Kalva to make the women's singles semi-finals at the Fenesta Open, here on Thursday.

SPO-PAK-WOM-COACH

Coles resigns as NZ women's coach Karachi, Oct 3 (PTI) Pakistan women cricket team's head coach New Zealander Mark Coles has resigned on Thursday, months before the ICC World T20 in Australia.

SPO-TNPL-FIXING

TNPL: Internal probe committee gives "clean chit" to TNPL T20 on fixing charges Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) The internal probe committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has concluded that "no actionable incidents had been noticed" into allegations of match-fixing that surfaced during the last edition of TNPL T20 tournament.

SPO-DDCA-RAJAT

DDCA nominates president Rajat Sharma as its representative at BCCI AGM New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday nominated president Rajat Sharma as its sole representative for the BCCI AGM scheduled on October 23.

SPO-HOCK-IND

Indian men's hockey team beat Belgium 5-1 in final match Antwerp, Oct 3 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team on Thursday produced an attacking masterclass to outclass reigning World and European Champions Belgium 5-1 in the fifth and final match and maintain a hundred per cent record in their Tour of Belgium.

SPO-HAZARE-GROUP C

Gujarat routs Bihar; J&K, Bengal post wins Jaipur,Oct 3 (PTI) Gujarat posted an impressive

seven-wicket win over Bihar in a Vijay Hazare Group 'C' match here on Thursday.

SPO-ISL-ATK

Coach Habas' goal is to strike a balance in ATK Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Having guided ATK to a title triumph five years ago, coach Antonio Lopez Habas on Thursday said his primary focus now is to build a balanced team after he returned to his old franchise for the sixth season of the Indian Super League.

SPO-SANIA

When Sania was told to stop playing tennis as 'no one would marry' her New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A trailblazer in Indian tennis, Sania Mirza on Thursday revealed that as a child, she was once asked to stop playing as "no one would marry" her if her complexion turned "dark" due to the rigours of an outdoor sport.

SPO-MARATHON-AMBASSADOR

Olympic medallist Carmelita Jeter becomes ADHM's international event ambassador New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Olympic medallist American sprinter Carmelita Jeter was on Thursday named as the international event ambassador for the 15th edition of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) scheduled to be held here on October 20.

SPO-GYM-WORLD-IND

Tough task awaits Indians in World Artistic Gymnastics C'ships Stuttgart (Germany), Oct 3 (PTI) Medal is too far-fetched a thought and Indian gymnasts, sans an injured Dipa Karmakar, will face an uphill task when they begin their campaign at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, here on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)