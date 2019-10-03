Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Mets ditch manager Callaway despite winning season

The New York Mets have parted ways with manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons. The Mets announced the news on Thursday, following a season in which the team posted an 86-76 record and missed the playoffs. NHL roundup: Caps spoil Blues' party in OT

Jakub Vrana's overtime goal lifted the visiting Washington Capitals to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night, a season-opening showdown between the last two Stanley Cup champions. Alexander Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov also scored for the Capitals, and Lars Eller had two assists. Goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 20 of 22 shots. Some athletes fear for livelihood with Diamond League events at risk

Before he began competing in lucrative Diamond League meetings, Norwegian discus thrower Ola Stunes Isene moved back to his parents' home with his girlfriend because he could not make a living from the sport. "That's not the best thing to do when you are in a relationship," the hulking 24-year-old told Reuters. Zverev and Tsitsipas roll into Beijing quarters

Second seed Alexander Zverev eased past Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-1 to reach the China Open quarter-finals on Thursday, while Stefanos Tsitsipas ended Nikoloz Basilashvili's hopes of retaining the Beijing title. Zverev has struggled with his serve for most of the season but looked in complete control against Canadian Auger-Aliassime, winning 25 of his 27 first-serve points. Goffin battles past Shapovalov into Tokyo quarters

Belgium's David Goffin edged past Denis Shapovalov 7-6(5) 7-6(2) to reach the quarter-finals of the Japan Open Tennis Championships in Tokyo on Thursday. Both players failed to convert a break point, with Goffin withstanding 10 aces from his Canadian opponent in a tense encounter which lasted nearly two hours. NFL notebook: Cardinals owner Bidwill dies at 88

Bill Bidwill, the sole owner of the NFL's Cardinals franchise since 1972, died Wednesday at 88. Bill Bidwill's father, Charles Bidwill, bought the Cardinals, then in Chicago, in 1932. Bill and his brother Charles Jr. inherited the team, then in St. Louis, in 1962 before Bill purchased his brother's share in 1972. He moved the team to the Phoenix area in 1988. Osaka sets up quarter-final clash with Andreescu in Beijing

Fourth seed Naomi Osaka beat American Alison Riske 6-4 6-0 in the China Open in Beijing on Thursday to set up a quarter-final clash with U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu. Osaka, who won the Pan Pacific Open in Japan last month, converted five of eight break points and won the final 10 games in a row to wrap up the contest in 73 minutes -- her seventh consecutive win in the Asian swing. Holloway glides to gold as McLeod tumbles

Grant Holloway of the United States blazed to his first 110 meters hurdles world title on Wednesday in a dramatic race in which defending champion Omar McLeod fell. The 21-year-old Holloway, who came into the championships with the season's fastest run of 12.98 seconds, smoothly glided through 10 hurdles to cross the line in 13.10, five hundredths of a second ahead of Sergey Shubenkov. Koepka recovering from painful knee procedure

Brooks Koepka, who finished in the top five in all four major golf events this year, revealed Wednesday that he recently received a stem-cell injection to help repair a partially torn left patellar tendon. He underwent the painful procedure shortly after the Tour Championship in late August, where he tied for third place. Diaz strikes quickly, leads Rays to wild-card win over A’s

Who bats their first baseman leadoff? The Tampa Bay Rays did Wednesday night, and largely because of it, they'll get at least three more chances to do it this postseason.

