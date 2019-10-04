International Development News
Reuters New York
Updated: 04-10-2019 01:36 IST
Twins' Berrios to face Yanks in ALDS Game 1

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota right-hander Jose Berrios will oppose the host New York Yankees in Game 1 of their American League Division Series, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday. Berrios (14-8, 3.68 ERA) will go against New York left-hander James Paxton (15-6, 3.82) on Friday night.

Baldelli did not name a Game 2 starter, though right-hander Jake Odorizzi (15-7, 3.51) was the most likely candidate to oppose Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45) on Saturday. Earlier Thursday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50) will start Game 3 at Minnesota on Monday.

New York won four of six games between the teams during the regular season.

COUNTRY : United States
