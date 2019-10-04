Redskins' Keenum (foot) practices, Gruden mum on starter

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum returned from a foot injury to practice on a limited basis on Thursday, but it remains unclear who will start Sunday against the visiting New England Patriots. "We're getting closer here," head coach Jay Gruden said when asked if he's made a decision between Keenum, Colt McCoy and rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins. "I think we had a good day of work today, and we'll follow up tomorrow, see how they do and see how healthy they are, and make sure we're all on the same page and go from there."

Asked about the distribution of reps at practice, Gruden didn't indicate who is getting the most work with the first team. "Yeah, we're dividing them up," he said. "I didn't count today. ... It's close."

During the session open to the media, McCoy often was first through drills. The veteran has avoided the injury report this week after getting in full practices last week. He has yet to play since breaking his fibula Dec. 3 and having complications trying to return in late December. Keenum, 31, started the first four games of the 2019 season but was pulled in the first half of last week's loss to the New York Giants, which dropped Washington to 0-4.

Gruden said a foot injury was a factor in the decision to pull Keenum, who has missed Wednesday practices and had his foot in a boot each of the past two Wednesdays. He was a full participant last Thursday and Friday, but he was designated as limited this Thursday. Haskins threw three interceptions in relief against the Giants, in his first NFL action.

