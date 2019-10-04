International Development News
Indians find place in Asian boxing confederation commissions

Indian Boxing's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva found a place in the coaches commission, while long-serving team doctor Karanjeet Singh was inducted into the medical commission of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC). The ASBC, which earlier named veteran Kishan Narsi as chairman of its competitions commission, has included Assam Boxing Association Secretary Hemanta Kumar Kalita in its youth commission.

Narendra Kumar Nirwan was India's representative in the refereeing and judging commission. Nieva joined the Indian team in 2017, while Dr Singh has been a part of the men's national camp for over a decade.

