Jadeja becomes fastest Indian to scalp 200 Test wickets

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the second fastest Indian to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket during the opening match against South Africa here. Jadeja achieved the feat when he dismissed centurion Dean Elgar (160) during South Africa's first innings on the third day, in reply to India's 502 for 7 declared.

Jadeja took 44 Tests to reach the milestone and is now only behind off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who needed 37 matches to enter the 200-wicket club. Former India spinners Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble needed 46 and 47 matches respectively to reach the milestone.

Jadeja is also the fastest left-arm bowler to achieve the feat ahead of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (47 matches) and Australia's Mitchell Johnson (49).

