Moreno names three uncapped players in Spain squad

Madrid (Spain), Oct 4 (AFP) Spain coach Robert Moreno on Friday handed international call-ups to the uncapped trio of Pau Torres, Gerard Moreno and Sergio Reguilon for his side's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Norway and Sweden. Former Real Madrid and Napoli defender Raul Albiol was also selected for the first time since October 2018 after joining Villarreal in the close season.

His new club teammates Torres and Gerard Moreno have both impressed early this term. Striker Moreno has scored a division-leading six goals in seven La Liga appearances, while centre-back Torres has played every minute in the league so far this campaign.

Left-back Reguilon has found form on loan at Sevilla -- who have made a strong start to the season under former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui -- from Real Madrid. Barcelona's 16-year-old starlet Ansu Fati, born in Guinea-Bissau, missed out through injury amid speculation he would receive a maiden call-up after being granted Spanish citizenship two weeks ago.

Spain, who top Group F by seven points after six straight wins, take on Norway in Oslo on October 12 before facing second-placed Sweden at Solna's Friends Arena three days later. Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea/ENG), Pau Lopez (Roma/ITA) Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas, Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Raul Albiol, Pau Torres (Villarreal), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain/FRAN), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao) Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Dani Ceballos (Arsenal/ENG), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/GER), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Luis Alberto (Lazio/ITA), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal). AFP SSC SSC SSC

