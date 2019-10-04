Kenya Lionesses to compete for slot in 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tunisia

The Kenya Lionesses will be competing for a slot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics next weekend in Jemmal, Tunisia during the Women's Qualifiers that doubles up as the Africa Women's 7s Championship on 12th and 13th October.

The ladies have been in session for the last two months after breaking from the 15s set where they finished second in the Rugby Africa Women's Cup. The Lionesses will be out to not only defend the title they won last year but also seek a return to the Olympics after replacing South Africa as Africa's representatives to the 2016 games in Rio following the Lady Blitzboke's withdrawal.

They are top seeds in Pool A where they'll meet Senegal, Ghana, and Botswana on day one. Neighbors and last year's runners up Uganda Lady Cranes top Pool B alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia while Pool C comprises of hosts Tunisia, Morocco, Mauritius, and Madagascar.

The Lionesses will kick off their Olympic Qualification against Ghana at 12:50 pm EAT on Saturday 12th October, at 3:26 pm they'll take on Botswana before wrapping up their day one campaign at 6:00 pm.

Speaking at the Press Conference, the Director of Women's Rugby Moses Ndale and the KRU CEO urged the government to honor their promise of settling the National Teams' allowances. This will play a big role in ensuring the teams are well prepared ahead of their various International assignments.

Head Coach Felix Oloo has named a solid squad that'll be representing the Country next weekend: Philadelphia Olando retains her Captaincy assisted by Sheila Chajira.

Cynthia Camilla(Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Janet Okello(Stanbic Mwamba), Grace Adhiambo(Top Fry Nakuru), Celestine Masinde(Stanbic Mwamba), Diana Awino(Impala Saracens), Leah Wambui(Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Janet Owino(Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Vivian Akumu(Top Fry Nakuru), Christabel Lindo(Impala Saracens) and Stella Wafula(Impala Saracens), Philadelphia Olando(Northern Suburbs), Sheila Chajira(Menengai Cream Homeboyz).

Enid Auma will be the non-traveling player.

(With Inputs from APO)