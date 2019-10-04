Twins name Arraez, Adrianza to ALDS roster

Late-season injuries could not keep Luis Arraez and Ehire Adrianza out of the American League Division Series as both were named to the Minnesota Twins' roster Friday. The Twins open the ALDS at New York against the Yankees on Friday night.

Arraez, who had been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain, was injured while chasing a popup against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The team was convinced he was healthy enough to play after the Twins' final workout at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. The 22-year-old rookie batted .334 over 92 games with four home runs and 28 RBIs. He walked 36 times and posted a .399 on-base percentage. An infielder and outfielder, he saw most of his time this season at second base (49 games).

"We were probably sitting around a few days ago saying we're not sure this guy (Arraez) is going to be able to play, just flat out," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday. "He's healed very well. He's moving around very well." Adrianza, 30, is recovered from a right oblique strain. He has not played since Sept. 12, batting .272 with five home runs and 22 RBIs this season. The utility man, who is known for his defense, was selected for the roster over Willians Astudillo.

--Field Level Media

