Browns WR Landry clears concussion protocol

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and returned to practice on Friday. The Browns are expected to firm up Landry's stats for Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers after Saturday's practice. Landry, a six-year veteran, has never missed an NFL game.

Landry suffered the concussion in the third quarter of Cleveland's 40-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. He had eight receptions for a career-best 167 yards before exiting. The 26-year-old Landry has 18 catches for a team-leading 328 yards this season.

The Browns also get back reinforcements to help Landry and leading wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who has 308 yards on a team-leading 21 catches. Rashard Higgins (knee) will return after a three-game absence and fellow receiver Antonio Callaway is back after missing the first four games due to a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

