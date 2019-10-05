Lahiri misses cut at Las Vegas

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri's disappointing run continued as he shot a below-par two-over 73 in the second round to miss the cut at the the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open here. Lahiri, thus, missed his third cut in four starts of the new 2019-20 season.

Lahiri, who shot two-under 69 in the opening round, ended with two-over 73 and at even par for 36 holes. The Indian was way below the cut line, which fell at four-under.

It was a mixed day in office for Koepka brothers on Friday as one missed the cut while another made it. World no.1 Brooks Koepka, coming after stem cell treatment, missed the cut after rounds of 70-71, but his younger brother Chase, playing only his fourth PGA Tour event, made the weekend with 66-69.

There was a four-way tie for the lead as Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Stuard, and Kevin Na are tied at 12-under with Matt Jones in fifth spot at 11-under. Overnight leader Nick Taylor, Beau Hossler, Lanto Griffin, Sam Ryder and Scott Stallings are tied for sixth spot at 10-under.

Lahiri hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round here, finishing at even for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 117th at even par.

The Indian suffered the most with a double on Par-5 16th. He also bogeyed the third and eighth and had birdies on seventh and ninth. On the back nine, he parred all holes barring the 16th, which he doubled bogeyed.

Lahiri's woes began on the 492-yard par-4 third when he got on to the green in two, but missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. However, he sank a 19-foot putt for birdie on seventh. On eighth he missed a putt from six feet for a par and got a bogey. He got that back soon on the 563-yard par-5 ninth.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri took a drop on his fourth and reached the green only in five and two putted for a double bogey, by which time he ran out of holes to have a chance to make the cut. Las Vegas resident Kevin Na had two back-nine eagles and shot a nine-under 62 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead.

Playing alongside Phil Mickelson at TPC Summerlin, Na eagled the par-5 13th and 16th holes and added birdies on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to match Lucas Glover, 2017 winner Patrick Cantlay and Brian Stuard at 12-under 130. Matt Jones was a stroke back after a 63. First-round leader Nick Taylor followed his opening 63 with a 69 to top the group at 10-under.

Mickelson was eight-under, following rounds of 65 and 69.

