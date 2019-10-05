KKR appoints David Hussey as Chief Mentor, Kyle Mills as bowling coach

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday appointed former Australia cricketer David Hussey as their Chief Mentor and former New Zealander pacer Kyle Mills as their bowling coach for the next year's Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR took to Twitter and wrote: "ANNOUNCEMENT: We have @DavidHussey29 joining us as the Chief Mentor, along with @kylemills79, who will serve as the Bowling Coach of #KKR in the upcoming editions of #IPL2020."

The franchise, on August 15, appointed Brendon McCullum as their head coach.CEO and MD of the franchise, Venky Mysore, said the duo will bring a wealth of experience as professionals. "It's great to welcome David Hussey and Kyle Mills to the Knight Riders Family. They bring a wealth of experience as professionals and are terrific individuals. We are confident that their contribution as part of the think tank of KKR, and to the KKR Academy, will be invaluable," Mysore said in a statement. (ANI)

