Bears promote Bray to be backup QB

The Chicago Bears promoted Tyler Bray from the practice squad on Saturday and he will serve as the backup quarterback to Chase Daniel for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders in London. Daniel is starting against Oakland after Mitchell Trubisky injured his left shoulder in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bray, 27, is in the second season in the Chicago organization and has spent most of that time on the practice squad. He has appeared in one NFL game and thrown one pass -- an incompletion in 2017 for the Kansas City Chiefs -- since entering the league in 2013 with Kansas City. Bray spent five seasons with the Chiefs and worked with second-year Bears coach Matt Nagy in all five of those campaigns.

Bray played college football at Tennessee and passed for 7,444 yards, 69 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in three seasons (2010-12). Bray wasn't selected in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Bears released tight end Bradley Sowell to open up the roster space.

