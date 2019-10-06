REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

North Korea’s top negotiator said late on Saturday that working-level nuclear talks in Sweden between officials from Pyongyang and Washington had broken off, dashing prospects for an end to months of stalemate.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA Erdogan says Turkey to launch military operation in northeast Syria

ISTANBUL/BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkey will mount a military operation in northeast Syria, it said on Saturday, after accusing Washington of not doing enough to expel Syrian Kurdish fighters from its border. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER Et tu, Mitt? Trump blasts Republican senator as impeachment battle heats up

WASHINGTON/ATHENS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday opened a new front in the impeachment battle that threatens his administration, blasting a prominent member of his party for criticizing his push to get foreign nations to probe a leading Democratic rival. USA-IMMIGRATION-HEALTHCARE

Trump suspends entry of immigrants who cannot pay for healthcare WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation suspending entry of immigrants who will not be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering the United States or do not have the means to pay for their healthcare costs themselves.

BUSINESS PURDUEPHARMA-BANKRUPTCY

Sacklers reaped up to $13 billion from OxyContin maker, U.S. states say OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP steered up to $13 billion in profits to the company’s controlling Sackler family, according to U.S. states opposing efforts to halt lawsuits alleging the company and its owners helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR Main issues in UAW-GM labor talks narrow to wages, pensions: source

DETROIT (Reuters) - As the U.S. strike by the United Auto Workers union against General Motors Co (GM.N) nears three weeks, the main remaining issues in the negotiations have narrowed to wages and pensions, a person familiar with the talks said on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

MONTYPYTHON-ANNIVERSARY Monty Python fans, handkerchiefs on heads, gather to mark anniversary

LONDON (Reuters) - Monty Python fans, sporting knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, rolled up trousers and Wellington boots, gathered in London on Saturday for a suitably silly celebration of the 50th anniversary of the comedy troupe. PEOPLE-DIAHANN-CARROLL

Diahann Carroll, TV trailblazer for black women, dead at 84 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Diahann Carroll, a versatile singer and stage actress who quietly blazed a trail for black women on American television in the late 1960s by playing a widowed nurse and single mother in “Julia,” died on Friday at age 84, her manager said.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-WORLD-RELAY-MEN

Coleman, Lyles help U.S. end relay gold medal drought DOHA (Reuters) - The United States blazed to the 4x100 meters relay title at the world athletics championships on Saturday, setting a new American record of 37.10 seconds and ending a 12-year gold medal drought in the event.

TENNIS-TOKYO Djokovic eases past Goffin to set up Tokyo final with Millman

World number one Novak Djokovic eased past Belgian third seed David Goffin 6-3 6-4 at the Japan Open in Tokyo on Saturday to book his place in Sunday’s final against John Millman. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TUNISIA-ELECTION/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

Tunisians vote in parliamentary election Tunisia will hold parliamentary elections. The party that wins most seats has the right to nominate a prime minister, the person with most power in Tunisia's system of government.

6 Oct TURKEY-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Turkey's Erdogan chairs his AK Party's annual camp Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs his ruling AK Party's annual internal evaluation camp and may comment on domestic politics and developments in Syria.

6 Oct ANIMAL-DAY/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

Filipinos join pet parade and blessing for World Animal Day Filipino owners have their pets blessed by Catholic priests and join a fashion show in celebration of World Animal Day.

6 Oct PORTUGAL-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Portugal holds national election Portuguese go to the polls to elect a new parliament after four years of economic growth and deficit cuts under the minority Socialist government of Prime Minister Antonio Costa, with support from the two left-wing parties in parliament - the Communists and Left Bloc.

6 Oct KOSOVO-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Kosovo holds snap parliamentary election Kosovo holds a snap parliamentary election after Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned in July.

Polls predict no party gaining enough support to form a government on its own, and lengthy coalition talks are expected. 6 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT ALASKA-FATBEARS/

Fat is fabulous for bears in Alaska's Katmai National Park Alaska grizzly bears packing on pounds for the winter are competing for more than the season%u2019s last salmon.

They are also vying for the title of the state's fattest bear. 6 Oct

RELIGION POPE-SYNOD/AMAZON (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis leads Mass to open the synod of Amazonian bishops Pope Francis leads Mass to open the synod of Amazonian bishops where one of the most keenly awaited topics will be whether to allow Yampik and other married men to be ordained as priests in parts of the Amazon, a proposal that would break centuries of Roman Catholic tradition.

6 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

