Motorcycling-Marquez seals his sixth MotoGP title in Thailand

Reuters Bangkok
Updated: 06-10-2019 13:18 IST
Honda's Marc Marquez sealed his sixth MotoGP title with four races to spare after winning the Thai Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Spaniard had to score two points more than Italian Ducati rival Andrea Dovizioso, who finished fourth at Buriram's Chang International Circuit, to wrap up his fourth championship in a row. The title was the eighth of 26-year-old Marquez's Grand Prix career. He was 125cc (now Moto3) world champion in 2010 and Moto2 winner in 2012.

COUNTRY : Thailand
