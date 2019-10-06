INDvsSA: Scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings 502/7 decl South Africa 1st Innings 431

India 2nd innings 323/4 decl South Africa 2nd Innings

Aiden Markram c & b Jadeja 39 Dean Elgar lbw Jadeja 2

Theunis de Bruyn b Ashwin 10 Temba Bavuma b Shami 0

Faf du Plessis b Shami 13 Quinton de Kock b Shami 0

Senuran Muthusamy not out 49 Vernon Philander lbw Jadeja 0

Keshav Maharaj lbw Jadeja 0 Dane Piedt batting b Shami 56

Kagiso Rabada c Saha b Shami 18 Extras (B-2, LB-2) 4

Total (all out in 63.5 Overs) 191 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-19, 3-20, 4-52, 5-60, 6-70, 7-70, 8-70, 9-161, 10-191.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin 20-5-44-1 Ravindra Jadeja 25-6-87-4, Mohammed Shami 10.5-2-35-5, Ishant Sharma 7-2-18-0, Rohit Sharma 1-0-3-0.

