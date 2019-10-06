REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

World number one Novak Djokovic won his first Japan Open title and the 76th of his career with a dominant 6-3 6-2 win over Australian John Millman in the final in Tokyo on Sunday.

CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA/ Chinese basketball body halts cooperation with Houston Rockets over offending tweet

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese Basketball Association said on Sunday it was suspending "exchanges and cooperation" with the Houston Rockets basketball team, after their general manager took to Twitter to support protests in Hong Kong. TENNIS-BEIJING/

Osaka wins second Asian title with victory over Barty in Beijing (Reuters) - Japan's Naomi Osaka fought back from a set down to beat Australian world number one Ash Barty 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the final of the China Open in Beijing on Sunday.

UPCOMING SPORTS

ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (TV) World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Closing news conference

The IAAF President Sebastian Coe and the Local Organising Committee Vice Chairman hold a news conference on the 10th and final day of the World Athletics Championships in Doha. 6 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-ATM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid

Valladolid host Atletico Madrid in La Liga. 6 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester United

Newcastle United play Manchester United in the Premier League. 6 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-NAP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Napoli

Torino host Napoli in a Serie A match 6 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019

The 10th and final day of the World Athletics Championships in Doha. 6 Oct 12:05 ET / 16:05 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Juventus

Coach Antonio Conte faces his former club as his Inter Milan side host titleholders Juventus in a Serie A match 6 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SEV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Sevilla Barcelona host Sevilla in La Liga

6 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters Action from day two of the Shanghai Masters.

7 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England prepare for huge France match England train in Tokyo ahead of big Pool C match against France in the Rugby World Cup.

7 Oct 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX)

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend Five talking points from the Bundesliga weekend:

7 Oct NEPAL-EVEREST/

Mountain Climbing - Climbers question new Everest regulations Four months after the end of a usually deadly Mount Everest climbing season, new regulations for scaling the world's tallest peak have yet to be finalized by the Nepal government amid doubts by some if they ever will be.

7 Oct NBA-JAPAN/ (TV)

Basketball-Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors practice and media availability The NBA's Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors practice and speak to media ahead of their two preseason games in Tokyo this week.

7 Oct GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX)

2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. 7 Oct

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 7 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/SCENARIOS Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Quarter-final qualification scenarios

A look at the qualification scenarios as teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals. 7 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/GAY-TOURNAMENT (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Tokyo hosts a rugby tournament for gay teams from around the world International Gay Rugby hosts a tournament in Tokyo for homosexual players from around the world.

7 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Also Read: Sports News Summary: World number one Novak Djokovic continued his dominant form in Tokyo

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)