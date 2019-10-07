International Development News
Reuters Doha
Updated: 07-10-2019 00:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Athletics-U.S. storm to gold in women's 4x400m relay

The United States stormed to victory in the women's 4x400 metres relay at the world championships on Sunday after leading from the start to clock a world leading time.

U.S. Olympic champion relay runner Phyllis Francis opened a comfortable lead before passing the baton to Sydney McLaughlin, silver medallist in the 400m hurdles at the worlds in Doha. The U.S. lead was retained by 400m hurdles world champion and world record holder Dalilah Muhammad, allowing Wadeline Jonathas to close out the race in 3 minutes 18:92 seconds.

Poland finished almost three seconds behind the United States, winning silver in a national record time of 3:21.89. Jamaica finished third but were later disqualified for a changeover violation, allowing fourth-place finishers Britain to claim bronze with a season's best time of 3:23.02.

COUNTRY : Qatar
