Jacobs' late TD rallies Raiders over Bears in London

The Oakland Raiders used a fake punt in their own territory to set up Josh Jacobs' go-ahead touchdown with 1:57 remaining Sunday night in a 24-21 triumph over the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Jacobs rushed for 123 yards and scored twice for the Raiders (3-2), who have responded with consecutive wins after back-to-back losses.

Tarik Cohen had a 71-yard punt return to set up a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter for the Bears (3-2), who rallied from a 17-0 deficit with a 21-point blitz in the third period. Leading 21-17, Chicago appeared to have stopped Oakland at its own 22 with 6:01 remaining. But a running-into-the-kicker penalty turned a fourth-and-6 into a fourth-and-1, prompting the Raiders to fake a punt and get a drive-continuing first down on a 4-yard run by Erik Harris.

Derek Carr then threw 23 and 16 yards to rookie tight end Foster Moreau to set up Jacobs' score from 2 yards out, capping a 13-play, 97-yard drive. The Bears ventured into Oakland territory on their next drive, but Gareon Conley intercepted a Chase Daniel pass with 1:14 to play, icing the win.

Jacobs' first TD, a 12-yard run, opened the game's scoring in the second period. Oakland also got a 3-yard TD run from DeAndre Washington and a 41-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson in building its 17-0 halftime advantage. The Bears rallied in the third period, taking advantage of two Raiders turnovers.

David Montgomery scored on a 1-yard run, before Daniel connected with Allen Robinson for 4- and 16-yard scores, the latter putting the Bears on top with 1:22 remaining in the third period. Carr was 25 of 32 for 229 yards with neither a touchdown nor an interception for the Raiders, who won for the first time in three all-time trips to London.

Subbing for injured Mitchell Trubisky, Daniel completed 22 of 30 passes for 231 yards with two scores and two picks for the Bears, who had won three in a row after a season-opening loss to Green Bay. Khalil Mack, dealt by the Raiders to the Bears in a blockbuster move last season, recovered a fumble against his former team, but was limited to three tackles and no sacks in their first head-to-head meeting since the trade.

