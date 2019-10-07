Texans pull away from Falcons behind Watson magic

Deshaun Watson put on a passing clinic and Will Fuller benefitted with a career-best performance as the Houston Texans beat the Atlanta Falcons 53-32 Sunday at NRG Stadium. Watson completed 28 of 33 attempts for a career-high 426 yards and a career-high-tying five touchdowns. Fuller matched the franchise record of 14 receptions while producing 217 yards and three touchdowns, including a 44-yarder with 1:51 left to play on third down that sealed the victory. The Texans (3-2) amassed a season-high 592 yards and did not allow a sack of Watson, who entered Sunday having been sacked 18 times, the third-highest total in the league.

The Falcons (1-4) lost contact in the third quarter, punting on all three of their possessions while surrendering 222 yards as the Texans scored 17 points in the period. Atlanta didn't dent the scoreboard again until early in the fourth, needing a muffed punt from Texans return specialist DeAndre Carter that enabled the Falcons to take possession at the Houston 16-yard line. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns but also tossed his seventh interception, one Tashaun Gipson returned 79 yards for a score with 39 seconds remaining. Atlanta continued its woes on the ground, rushing for only 57 yards on 20 attempts.

The Falcons produced a clean first half that undergirded their 17-16 lead at the intermission. Atlanta entered Sunday as the most penalized team in the NFL yet was flagged just once prior to halftime. The Falcons also did not commit a turnover, and their combination of ball security and discipline yielded three scoring drives in the first half, including a late 11-play, 62-yard march that came in response to a 50-yard field goal from Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn. Ryan hit Devonta Freeman for a 9-yard touchdown with 22 seconds remaining that gave Atlanta the lead at the break. It marked the second scoring pass of the half for Ryan, who found Mohamed Sanu on a 14-yard score for a 7-0 lead at the 9:10 mark of the first quarter.

Watson and Fuller combined for first-half scoring passes of 6 and 33 yards, but Fairbairn missed the PAT after the second touchdown. His field goal was his first from 50-plus yards this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)