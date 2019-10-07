Sports News Summary: Kvitova qualifies for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Kvitova qualifies for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

World number seven Petra Kvitova has become the sixth player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, the WTA said on Monday. The 29-year-old Czech, who won the title on her debut in 2011, will join Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu and Naomi Osaka at the Oct. 27-Nov. 3 tournament, which offers $14 million in prize money. NHL roundup: Mantha scores all 4 goals in Wings win

Anthony Mantha scored all four of the Detroit Red Wings goals, including the game-winner in the final minute, as his team won its home opener 4-3 over the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Mantha, who had one career hat trick prior to the game, became the first Red Wings player to score four times in a game since Johan Franzen had five goals in 2011. Mantha also scored in Detroit's season-opening win in Nashville on Saturday. Rugby-Canada in party mode as Springboks challenge looms

If Canada's players are feeling nervous ahead of Tuesday's Rugby World Cup game against twice champions South Africa they are not showing it, with coach Kingsley Jones saying the squad is in party mood ahead of the Pool B clash in Kobe. The Springboks are expected to cruise to victory and seal a quarter-final berth but Jones says his players will revel in the experience of back-to-back games against global heavyweights after a 63-0 loss to New Zealand last time out. Lyles, future union leader or face of sport or both

Noah Lyles was talking more like a labor organizer than the next Usain Bolt following his 200 meters win at the world championships, the American sprinter hinting he might be as likely to lead an athletes' union as be the face of the sport. "I would love that (to lead an athletes' union), I think about that constantly," Lyles told Reuters. "I talk to a lot of people about that. NFL roundup: Jones scores four TDs in Packers' win

Marlon Mack rushed for 132 yards on 29 carries Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts controlled the clock with a potent run game and shocked the Kansas City Chiefs 19-13 at Kansas City, Mo. Mack led a 180-yard ground attack that enabled the Colts (3-2) to control the football for 37-plus minutes on 45 rushes. They kept Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs (4-1) from finding any rhythm in handing them their first loss of the season. Basketball's NBA under fire over Rockets' twitter furore

The National Basketball Association came under fire on Monday for its response to a tweet by a Houston Rockets official in support of Hong Kong protests for democracy, the latest overseas business to run afoul of political issues in China. Rockets' general manager Daryl Morey apologized on Monday for the tweet, which he swiftly deleted over the weekend, but his support for protests in the Chinese-ruled city angered Beijing, Chinese fans and the team's business partners in a key NBA market. The U.S reassert authority in men's 4x400m relay

The United States comfortably won the men's 4x400 meters relay gold at the world championships on Sunday, reasserting their authority in the event after their dominance was interrupted two years ago. Rai Benjamin, the silver medalist in the 400m hurdles, completed the win as he held off Jamaica's Demish Gaye around the final leg as the U.S won in 2:56.69. Successful world championships no desert mirage in the end

A successful world athletics championships had looked like a desert mirage but the event eventually came to life with an oasis of thrills and packed houses to rescue Qatari organizers and officials before the curtain came down on Sunday. Struggling due to a lack of interest from locals, the 10-day showcase delivered on the final weekend as criticism over an empty stadium and stifling heat of around 38 degrees Celsius was replaced by an atmosphere at last worthy of a world event. WR Brown seeking more than $40 million from Raiders, Patriots

The NFL Players Association has filed grievances against the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots on behalf of unemployed wide receiver Antonio Brown, who is seeking millions from the teams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. In all, Brown is asking for more than $40 million in salary, fines and voided guarantees, Rapoport said. The watchdog will take close look at USADA report into Salazar ban: Coe

The athletics watchdog (AIU) will take a close interest in the 140-page report detailing the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) decision to ban leading coach Alberto Salazar for four years, the sport's global head Sebastian Coe said on Sunday. USADA said Salazar's punishment was for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes.

