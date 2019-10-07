International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Soccer-Injured Delph out of England squad for Euro qualifiers

Reuters London
Updated: 07-10-2019 20:07 IST
Soccer-Injured Delph out of England squad for Euro qualifiers

Image Credit: Pixabay

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph has been withdrawn from the England squad for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria, the FA said on Monday. Delph sustained a hamstring injury during Everton's Premier League defeat by Burnley at the weekend.

"No further replacements are planned at this moment in time as Gareth Southgate's preparations begin with a 24-man squad," the FA said in a statement. England have a 100% record in Group A and face the Czechs away on Friday followed by a trip to Bulgaria three days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019