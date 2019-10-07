Reid on Mahomes (ankle): 'I think he's going to be OK'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid downplayed the left ankle injury sustained by quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. "Tweaked it just a little bit. I think he's going to be OK," Reid said of the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player. "He was pretty good at the end there. We'll see how that goes."

Mahomes didn't miss a snap in the 19-13 setback to the Colts, completing 22 of 39 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another 17 yards on three carries. "Just re-aggravated it a little bit there in the first half and then got stepped on in the second half," Mahomes said. "Obviously it's going to be a little sore (on Monday). But for me, just kind of going into treatment and getting it better so I can be prepared for next week."

Mahomes has completed 128 of 195 passes for 1,831 yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. The 24-year-old threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards last season, his first as the Chiefs' starting quarterback.

-- Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)