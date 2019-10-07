Braves LHP Keuchel to face Cards in Game 4 of NLDS

The Atlanta Braves turned to left-hander Dallas Keuchel on short rest Monday afternoon in a bid to clinch their National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker announced the decision Monday morning, hours before that start of Game 4 in St. Louis (3:07 p.m. ET). The Braves secured a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 series after posting a 3-1 victory in Game 3 on Sunday.

Keuchel, 31, allowed one run on five hits in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision in the series opener. The former Cy Young Award recipient has pitched in just three days' rest on two previous occasions in his career. Snitker said that nearly all of the Braves' pitchers will be made available for Monday's game, save for Game 3 starter Mike Soroka and potential fifth game starter Mike Foltynewicz.

-- Field Level Media

