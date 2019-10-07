Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Colts hand Chiefs first loss; NBA under fire in China, at home over HK protest tweet

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Raptors, Lowry agree to one-year, $31 million extension

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry agreed to terms on a one-year, $31 million contract extension, according to a published report Monday. Agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN of the deal for the five-time All-Star, who previously was slated to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

NFL roundup: Colts hand Chiefs first loss

Marlon Mack rushed for 132 yards on 29 carries Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts controlled the clock with a potent run game and shocked the Kansas City Chiefs 19-13 at Kansas City, Mo. Mack led a 180-yard ground attack that enabled the Colts (3-2) to control the football for 37-plus minutes on 45 rushes. They kept Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs (4-1) from finding any rhythm in handing them their first loss of the season.

Report: Thomas not expected to be suspended for hit on Rudolph

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas is not expected to be suspended for administering the hit that knocked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph out of Sunday's game. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero cited a source informed of the situation on Monday morning that Thomas likely won't miss any time, however, the league will review the play for a possible fine.

Missouri's Bryant OK to face Ole Miss, Garrett needs surgery

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is expected to participate in practice and play in this weekend's game against Ole Miss while nursing a sprained left knee. While that serves as positive news for the Tigers (4-1 overall, 1-0 SEC), they are bracing for the worst as star linebacker Cale Garrett has been ruled out indefinitely with a pectoral tendon injury.

Basketball's NBA under fire in China, at home over HK protest tweet

The National Basketball Association (NBA) came under fire on Monday for its response to a tweet by a Houston Rockets official in support of Hong Kong protests for democracy, the latest overseas business to run afoul of political issues in China. The Rockets' general manager, Daryl Morey, apologized on Monday for the tweet he swiftly deleted on the weekend, but his support for the protests in the Chinese-ruled city angered Beijing, Chinese fans and the team's partners in a key NBA market.

Co-head coach Hayes splits from Fusion

Co-head coach Elliot "Hayes" Hayes is parting ways with the Philadelphia Fusion, he announced on social media. Hayes called his two years at the helm as "a rollercoaster of highs and lows."

Dodgers' 7-run 6th leads them past Nats in Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning and never looked back, beating the host Washington Nationals 10-4 in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night to take a 2-1 National League Division Series lead. The outburst, which began with the Dodgers trailing 2-1, included two-run doubles from Russell Martin and Enrique Hernandez, and a three-run home run from Justin Turner. Martin added a two-run homer in the ninth to finish 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Murray wobbles but roars back to win Shanghai opener

Former world number one Andy Murray recovered from a slow start to beat Argentine qualifier Juan Ignacio Londero 2-6 6-2 6-3 in the Shanghai Masters opening round on Monday. Murray, who is competing in Shanghai for the first time since his title run in 2016, improved after being broken twice in the opening set by Londero.

Redskins fire Gruden after 0-5 start

The Washington Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden early Monday following the team's 0-5 start. The Redskins made the announcement via Twitter, saying Gruden had been informed of the decision in an early morning meeting with owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen.

Toronto head coach ready to forge new path to title

The Toronto Raptors may not be favored by many to defend their NBA title after losing star Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers, but head coach Nick Nurse said predictions didn't matter and his team would forge a new path to the championship. In one of the wildest close seasons of free agency in recent memory, Leonard joined up with Paul George to form a formidable pair under Doc Rivers, while Anthony Davis joined LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers to create a monster duo of their own.

