Saina Nehwal knocked out of Korea Open

Shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Korea Open after facing a 19-21, 21-18, 8-1 defeat at the hands of South Korea's Kim Ga Eun in a first-round match on Wednesday. The world number eight retired midway through the third game, sending Kim to the second round.

Nehwal was able to win the first game, but Kim made a strong comeback in the second and third games to clinch the encounter. Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu lost 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 at the hands of USA's Beiwen Zhang in a first-round clash.

In the men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap thrashed Taiwan's Lu Chia Hung 21-16, 21-16 in a first-round match of the tournament. (ANI)

