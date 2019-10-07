Redskins fire Gruden after 0-5 start

The Washington Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden early Monday following the team's 0-5 start. The Redskins made the announcement via Twitter, saying Gruden had been informed of the decision in an early morning meeting with owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen.

"Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility," the team said in its release. "Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond." Allen went a step further in a press conference on Monday afternoon, saying the decision to change direction was a necessary one.

"To make a decision like this is difficult but it was necessary. Our 0-5 start is not just disappointing, we had much different expectations for this beginning of the season," Allen said. "We owe it to our fans, our millions of fans not just here in the great nation's capital but across the world, the players, the coaches and their families to do everything we can to win."

Redskins assistant head coach/offensive line coach Bill Callahan will be the interim head coach, Allen confirmed Monday. "Under Bill's leadership, the programs he's going to put in, the discipline and execution, we believe we're giving him the best opportunity to beat the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday), and the rest of the year," Allen said.

Gruden was in his sixth season with the Redskins, compiling a 35-49-1 record that included Sunday's 33-7 home loss to the New England Patriots. Entering this season, he had won at least seven games in four straight years, including a 9-7 mark in 2015 that saw Washington reach the playoffs. When asked by reporters about his job status after Sunday's loss, Gruden said: "Nobody's told me anything. I don't have a concern. I'll just wait and see. If my key works on Monday, keep working, go attack the Miami Dolphins and plan on getting our first win next week."

Gruden signed a two-year contract extension in March 2017, putting him under contract through the 2020 season. He lasted longer than any of Snyder's six previous head coaches, with none staying longer than four years. The Redskins drafted quarterback Dwayne Haskins No. 15 overall in April and are expected to have a high pick in the 2020 NFL draft. They also have seven defensive starters who are 25 or younger.

"It'll be up to Coach Callahan who plays at any position, the same way it was up to Coach Gruden who's going to play," Allen said. "We're thrilled to have Dwayne here. We think his future is really bright. "Whatever gives Coach Callahan the formula for success, I'm sure he's going to do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)