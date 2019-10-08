International Development News
Eagles sign ex-Redskins WR Davis

Reuters Philadelphia
Updated: 08-10-2019 02:43 IST
The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Robert Davis to their practice squad, the team announced Monday. Davis, 24, was Washington's sixth-round selection in 2017. He was released by the Redskins last Tuesday, two days after catching his first career pass against the New York Giants.

The 6-foot-3 Davis averaged 15.3 yards per catch with 17 touchdowns at Georgia State. Davis spent most of his rookie season on the Redskins' practice squad before being promoted late in the season. He then spent all of last season on Injured Reserve due to a broken tibia and ligament damage suffered during the preseason.

COUNTRY : United States
