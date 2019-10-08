Rangers deal F Namestnikov to Senators

The New York Rangers traded forward Vladislav Namestnikov to the Ottawa Senators on Monday in exchange for minor league defenseman Nick Ebert and a fourth-round pick in 2021. Multiple media outlets reported the deal will save the Rangers $3 million in cap space, though New York will pay $750,000 of Namestnikov's remaining salary. Namestnikov, 26, is in the final season of a two-year, $8 million contract.

Namestnikov, a first-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2011, went to New York in the 2018 trade-deadline deal that sent defenseman Ryan McDonagh and forward J.T. Miller to the Lightning. The son of former NHL defenseman Evgeny Namestnikov, he recorded 13 goals and 22 points in 99 games with the Rangers. Namestnikov's agent, Dan Milstein, announced the trade on Twitter, writing "Excited for new opportunity!!!!!!"

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Ebert, 25, is a Livingston, N.J. native originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings with the final pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (seventh round, 211th overall). He has played one game this season with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. Last season, Ebert had 11 goals, 22 assists and 46 penalty minutes in 49 games with Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League. Among SHL defensemen, he ranked third in goals, fourth in points and fifth in assists.

The Rangers now have nine picks in the 2021 draft and 18 picks over the next two years (2020 and 2021).

