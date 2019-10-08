Bopanna-Shapovalov enter pre-quarterfinals at Shanghai Masters

India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters doubles event with a straight-set win over Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev here on Tuesday.

The Indo-Canadian pair notched up a 6-1, 6-4 win over Khachanov and Rublev in the opening round.

The duo will now face the winner of the match between the pair of Borna Coric of Crotia and Runhao Hua of China and Polish-Brazilian combination of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

