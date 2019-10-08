The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Vijay Hazare Trophy across the country.

*Dutch Open Badminton tournament. *Report of World Junior Badminton Championship.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-BOX-WOM-LD WORLD Mary Kom enters quarterfinals, Saweety Boora bows out of World C'ships

Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 8 (PTI) Six-time champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) on Tuesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Women's Boxing Championships after a hard-fought victory in the last-16 stage here.

SPO-IND-ARUN We don't ask for kind of tracks we get: bowling coach Arun

By Kushan Sarkar Pune, Oct 8 (PTI) The current Indian bowling attack has been lethal for a considerable length of time and coach Bharat Arun is happy that his wards have nullified the pitch factor with their amazing skill set and consistency.

SPO-GYM-WORLD-IND

Indian men too disappoint at World Artistic Gymnastics C'ships Stuttgart (Germany), Oct 8 (PTI) India's disappointing run at the 49th World Artistic Gymnastic Championships continued with none of the men gymnasts qualifying for the finals in both the all-around and individual events here.

SPO-TENNIS-IND

Bopanna-Shapovalov enter pre-quarterfinals at Shanghai Masters Shanghai, Oct 8 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters doubles event with a straight-set win over Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev here on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-IND

Stimac to try as many players as possible in friendly match against NorthEast United Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) Indian national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said that he will try out as many players as possible in the friendly match against Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC here on Wednesday.

SPO-TENDULKAR-IAF

Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar attends 87th IAF Day parade Hindon, Oct 8 (PTI) Batting great Sachin Tendulkar, the first sportsperson to be made honourary Group Captain of the Indian Air Force, attended the 87th IAF Day function at Hindon air base on Tuesday. PTI APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)