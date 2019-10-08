Saina Nehwal hopeful of making it to Denmark Open

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is hopeful to participate in the upcoming Denmark Open after her visa application got processed on Tuesday. "Got the visa application processed today in Hyderabad. Thanks, @sanjg2k1 for making the impossible happen & @VFSGlobal for going the extra mile along with @DenmarkinIndia even on a holiday! Hope to get the visa in time for flight on Friday @bwfmedia @BAI_Media @KirenRijiju," Nehwal tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Nehwal took to Twitter and wrote: "I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don't have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week. @DrSJaishankar @MEAQuery @DenmarkinIndia #danisadenmarkopen2019." The 29-year-old shuttler will compete against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the opening match. Nehwal faced the first-round exit in both the Korea Open and China Open. Currently, she is placed at the eighth spot in the women's singles rankings of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The Denmark Open is scheduled to commence on October 15 and will conclude on October 20. (ANI)

