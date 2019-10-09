Colts LB Leonard clears concussion protocol

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard announced Tuesday on Instagram he's been cleared from concussion protocol. "Big Mood after getting cleared to play again!! let's go!" Leonard wrote.

Leonard won't play this week because the Colts have a bye, but he is expected to suit up for Week 7's home game against the Houston Texans. The 24-year-old missed the last three games, with the Colts going 2-1 during that span. Through two games, Leonard had 18 tackles (one for loss), a pass breakup and a sack.

As a second-round rookie last season, he earned first-team All-Pro honors with a league-leading 163 tackles (12 for loss), two interceptions, eight pass breakups, one fumble forced, two fumble recoveries and seven sacks. The Colts' defense has also been without safety Malik Hooker, who is recovering from meniscus surgery but told the Indianapolis Star last week he hopes to return for the game against the Texans. Despite a series of injuries, Indianapolis held the Kansas City Chiefs to just 13 points in a victory on Sunday night.

