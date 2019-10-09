Broncos QB Lock throwing after shedding brace

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has shed the brace on his right thumb and is throwing again as he recovers from a preseason sprain that landed him on injured reserve. Lock told The Athletic he "felt really good" when throwing during pregame warmups on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Lock is eligible to return to practice next week, and the Broncos will then have a three-week window to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the season. The rookie quarterback told The Athletic he hasn't been told of the team's plans. The Broncos have four other players on injured reserve who could draw consideration to return: tight end Jake Butt, wideout Tim Patrick, running back Theo Riddick and cornerback De'Vante Bausby, who landed on IR on Tuesday. The team can recall only two players from IR.

Lock, the 42nd overall pick in April's draft, and had won a camp battle with Kevin Hogan to back up Joe Flacco, but he hurt his thumb in the fourth preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. The team released Hogan and signed Brandon Allen to backup Flacco. Lock finished the preseason 31 of 51 for 254 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

