Report: Raiders DE Key (knee) out multiple weeks

Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a patellar tendon strain in his knee during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears in London. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Key could be out the next few weeks, although the Raiders have a bye this weekend.

In a reserve role this season, Key has one tackle and two quarterback hits in five games. He made 30 tackles and one sack in 16 games (10 starts) as a rookie in 2018 after the Raiders drafted him in the third round (87th overall) out of LSU. Despite having shoulder surgery in the offseason, Key, 23, was fully recovered by the time training camp started.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell has also been out for the Raiders since suffering a concussion in Week 4. Among the candidates likely to earn more playing time are fourth-round rookie Maxx Crosby and Josh Mauro, who has started all five games but played less than 50 percent of the snaps. The next game for the 3-2 Raiders is at the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 20.

