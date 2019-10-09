Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL notebook: Broncos' Bausby had temporary paralysis

Denver Broncos cornerback De'Vante Bausby told reporters Tuesday he couldn't move for 30 minutes after a collision with a teammate Sunday during a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "I was awake the whole time. I was never unconscious, I just couldn't move, but I was still talking and everything," said Bausby, who was put on a backboard and taken off by a cart after a collision with linebacker Alexander Johnson in the second quarter. U.S. women romp to fifth straight world title, Biles rewrites history

The United States women cruised to their fifth consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Tuesday, with Simone Biles becoming the event's most decorated woman. The Americans hardly made a mistake in the finals, with Biles helping them to a score of 172.330 -- 5.801 points more than second-placed Russia. Tonga hooker Maile basks in unexpected World Cup experience

Tonga hooker Siua Maile will struggle to keep his feet on the ground after his World Cup experience, especially since his only plan at present is to return to his job as a roofer in New Zealand. Maile was a surprise selection by Tonga coach Toutai Kefu as the third-string hooker for the World Cup squad, given he was only playing amateur club rugby in Christchurch. Chinese organizers cancel NBA fan event amid free speech row

Chinese organizers on Wednesday canceled a fan event on the eve of an National Basketball Association (NBA) exhibition game in Shanghai, the latest fallout in a row over comments by a team official supporting protests in Hong Kong. Chinese sponsors and partners have been cutting ties with the NBA after a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey last week supporting anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city. MLB notebook: Yanks' Chapman hurts hand in celebration

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman injured his pitching hand in a postgame celebration at Target Field following the division series sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Chapman wore a large bandage and wrap over his left hand when he met with reporters following the champagne and beer celebration of the team's three-game sweep. The protective covering was the size of a small ham and any damage to the left-hander's hand was not visible. NHL roundup: Oilers ride Neal's four goals to win

James Neal collected a natural hat trick in a span of less than nine minutes bridging the first and second periods and finished with a career-high four goals Tuesday night as the Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders in Uniondale, N.Y. Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers, who are 3-0-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season. Goalie Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves in his season debut. MLB to Oakland: A's could move to Vegas

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told Oakland officials the Athletics could move to Las Vegas if the city doesn't drop a current lawsuit, mayor Libby Schaaf confirmed Tuesday in a television interview. The city of Oakland is trying to stop Alameda County from selling its share of the Coliseum to the team. The city and county share ownership of the stadium. Rugby: Argentina belatedly turn on the style to hammer U.S.

Argentina ended a disappointing World Cup campaign on a high as they ran in seven tries to hammer the United States 47-17 with a sometimes scintillating display in their final Pool C game on Wednesday. The Pumas, whose qualification hopes were ended by defeats at the hands of France and England, picked a young team and the newcomers took their chance to play with confidence and ambition that left the Americans clutching at shadows. England players ready to walk off pitch over racist abuse

England's players are ready to walk off the pitch if they are subjected to racist abuse in Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria, striker Tammy Abraham said on Tuesday. England face the Czechs away in Group A on Friday before visiting Bulgaria on Monday for a match in a partially-closed stadium due to the home supporters' racist behavior in June. Murray fumes at Fognini in Shanghai defeat

Former world number one Andy Murray told Fabio Fognini to "shut up" before losing to the fiery Italian 7-6(4) 2-6 7-6(2) in an ill-tempered second-round clash at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday. Murray, 32, lost a tetchy battle with the world number 12 in which the Briton twice failed to serve out the match.

