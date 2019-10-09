Jets TE Herndon nursing hamstring injury

New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon is nursing a hamstring injury and is not expected to make his season debut this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday. Herndon, who served a season-opening four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, reportedly injured his hamstring while running routes on his own Friday.

"I feel bad for him because he's been waiting to get back. ... I know the guys were looking forward to getting him back, too," Gase said, per ESPN. Herndon had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns while playing in all 16 games during his rookie season after being selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old was suspended stemming from a June 2018 arrest for drunken driving. He pleaded guilty in January. Ryan Griffin is the lone tight end to record a catch this season for the Jets (0-4). He has five receptions for 17 yards.

