REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

CHINA-BASKETBALL-NBA/ Chinese organizers cancel NBA fan event amid free speech row

SHANGHAI - Chinese organizers on Wednesday canceled a fan event on the eve of a National Basketball Association (NBA) exhibition game in Shanghai, the latest fallout in a growing dispute over a tweet by a team official supporting the recent protests in Hong Kong. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-FJI/

Brilliant Adams grabs hat-trick as battered Wales reach quarters OITA, Japan - Winger Josh Adams grabbed a hat-trick of tries as a battered and bruised Wales battled to a 29-17 bonus-point win over Fiji on Wednesday to book their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

TENNIS-ITF/HOPMAN EXCLUSIVE-Tennis-Hopman Cup set to return in 2021 - ITF President

LONDON - The mixed-gender Hopman Cup team event is set to return in 2021 after losing its traditional New Year slot on the tennis calendar, International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-FRIENDLY-GER-ARG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Germany v Argentina Germany receives Argentina for a friendly match.

9 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches.

10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-BRA-SEN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Brazil v Senegal Soccer - Friendly Match - Brazil v Senegal at Singapore National Stadium.

10 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-CZE-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England news conference. 10 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ITA/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand announce team to face Italy New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen announces team to face Italy in final Pool B match.

10 Oct 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-FRA/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England name team to face France England name their team to face France in their final Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Yokohama.

10 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/TYPHOON (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - World Rugby give update on preparations for Typhoon Hagibis World Rugby hold news conference to give update on anticipated impact of Typhoon Hagibis on the final round of Rugby World Cup pool matches this weekend.

10 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Italian Open

Action from day one of the Italian Open at the Olgiata Golf Club in Rome. 10 Oct

GOLF-HOUSTON/ Golf - PGA Tour: Houston Open first round

First round coverage from Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. 10 Oct

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Second test India and South Africa meet in the second test at Ranchi.

10 Oct CRICKET-ENGLAND/ (PIX)

Cricket - England - ECB - Chris Silverwood news conference News conference with new England cricket head coach Chris Silverwood.

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT MOUNTAIN CLIMBING

NEPAL-EVEREST/ Mountain Climbing - Climbers question new Everest regulations

Four months after the end of an usually deadly Mount Everest climbing season, new regulations for scaling the world's tallest peak have yet to be finalised by the Nepal government amid doubts by some if they ever will be. 10 Oct

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-CHICAGO/

Athletics-Salazar suspension casts shadow over Chicago Marathon Runners begin to arrive for the Chicago Marathon, the the first major U.S. marathon since longtime coach Alberto Salazar’s suspension rocked the world of elite American running.

10 Oct TENNIS

TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters

Action from day five of the Shangai Masters. 10 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix - Media Day Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen are among the drivers who will speak at the FIA news conference ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

10 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-BRITAIN/ Olympics-Team GB Tokyo 1964 celebration and 2020 Canoe team announcement

Team GB announces Tokyo 2020 Olympics canoe squad at an event also attended by 36 British athletes who competed at the 1964 Tokyo Games. 10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GYMNASTICS GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Day seven of the championships features the women's all-around final.

10 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)