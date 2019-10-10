Road-warrior Titans head to Denver next

The Tennessee Titans are on the road, which is usually a tough thing in the NFL. This season, however, it's gone far better for the Titans than playing at home in Nashville. Tennessee is 0-2 at home and 2-1 on the road, with impressive wins at Cleveland and Atlanta. After last week's 14-7 home setback against Buffalo, traveling to Denver might be welcome. The Titans (2-3) will find out when they play the Broncos on Sunday.

Denver (1-4) is yet to win at home as well, but its two losses at Empower Field at Mile High have been close, heartbreaking defeats. Both games featured a go-ahead drive by the Broncos in the final minutes, only for Denver to lose on a field goal as time expired. In both instances, the Broncos committed key penalties to keep the final drive alive. They'll try to reverse that trend and win for the second straight week. Denver went into Los Angeles on Sunday and pulled off a 20-13 upset of the Chargers that gave Vic Fangio his first win as a head coach.

One of the keys to the win was the play of linebacker Alexander Johnson, who played in place of the injured Josey Jewell. He had nine tackles (one for loss) and intercepted Philip Rivers in the end zone. That will earn him more playing time against Tennessee on Sunday despite mistakes Fangio pointed out to pump the brakes on Johnson's breakout performance. "He's got some thump, and I thought he played well," Fangio said Wednesday. "Now he made a bushel full of mistakes, too, that he had a rabbit's foot in his pocket that he didn't pay for. We have to get those rectified quickly."

One area where Johnson's play helped was in run defense. The Broncos allowed 251 rushing yards in the first two games combined, and Jacksonville put up 269 yards on the ground in a Week 4 win. Last week, however, the Chargers had just 35 yards on the ground despite getting holdout Melvin Gordon back in the fold. Denver is also integrating cornerback Coty Sensabaugh into the mix following his signing on Monday. Sensabaugh takes the place of De'Vante Bausby, who is on injured reserve with a cervical sprain in his neck.

Denver remains without cornerback Bryce Callahan, who has yet to play this year due to a foot injury lingering from 2018, while Jewell also missed Wednesday's practice. Sensabaugh might be tested by Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, but a bigger concern could come on the ground. Running back Derrick Henry has four rushing touchdowns.

Tennessee bolstered its depth at the position by signing journeyman veteran Rod Smith to the 53-man roster. Smith started practicing Wednesday, but head coach Mike Vrabel hadn't decided how to use his new running back. "That's the thing, when you sign guys, the role is really yet to be determined," Vrabel said Wednesday. "They define their role by what they can do on the practice field, what they can handle ... and then we'll decide as they go further. But he's a versatile piece who has carried the football, he's played fullback, he's played on special teams."

