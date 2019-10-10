Kiren Rijiju lauds Mary Kom for performance in Boxing Championships

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday lauded Mary Kom's exceptional performance in the World Women's Boxing Championships. The 36-year-old sportsperson stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Championship. She defeated Rio Olympics bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the 51 kg division at Ulan Ude in Russia.

"The way Mary Kom has shown her commitment towards the sports after becoming a mother of three children it is a big message to sports," Rijiju told reporters. "Mary Kom is assured of a medal again, she has already won six world championships titles. She is a legend who has made India proud," he added.

India's Lovlina Borgohain had progressed to the quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships on Wednesday. Borgohain outclassed Morocco's Oumayma Bel Ahbib 5-0 in the 69-kg category. The 2018 bronze medalist Borgohain piled on relentless pressure on her opponent and ended up winning the match quite easily.

Jamuna Bora also entered the quarter-finals in the 54-kg category after defeating Algerian Ouidad Sfouh 5-0. (ANI)

