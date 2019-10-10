International Development News
Kiren Rijiju lauds Mary Kom for performance in Boxing Championships

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday lauded Mary Kom's exceptional performance in the World Women's Boxing Championships.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 10-10-2019 14:01 IST
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday lauded Mary Kom's exceptional performance in the World Women's Boxing Championships. The 36-year-old sportsperson stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Championship. She defeated Rio Olympics bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the 51 kg division at Ulan Ude in Russia.

"The way Mary Kom has shown her commitment towards the sports after becoming a mother of three children it is a big message to sports," Rijiju told reporters. "Mary Kom is assured of a medal again, she has already won six world championships titles. She is a legend who has made India proud," he added.

India's Lovlina Borgohain had progressed to the quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships on Wednesday. Borgohain outclassed Morocco's Oumayma Bel Ahbib 5-0 in the 69-kg category. The 2018 bronze medalist Borgohain piled on relentless pressure on her opponent and ended up winning the match quite easily.

Jamuna Bora also entered the quarter-finals in the 54-kg category after defeating Algerian Ouidad Sfouh 5-0. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
