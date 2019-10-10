REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Hundreds of Chinese basketball fans waved national flags in a Shanghai arena on Thursday ahead of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets amid a huge backlash against a tweet backing anti-China protests in Hong Kong.

Kipchoge compares sub-two hour marathon to going to the moon VIENNA (Reuters) - Kenya's world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has compared running a sub two-hour marathon to going to the moon before his unofficial attempt in Vienna on Saturday to become the first athlete to break the barrier.

IRAN-SOCCER-WOMEN/ Iranian women attend first soccer match in 40 years

Iranian women entered the country's national stadium in Tehran on Thursday after being able to purchase tickets for a national team game for the first time in 40 years. UPCOMING

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Stuttgart hosts the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Day seven of the championships features the women's all-around final. 10 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-CZE-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England news conference England manager Gareth Southgate and a player speak to the media in Prague ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic.

10 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-NLD-NIR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Netherlands v Northern Ireland The Netherlands can dislodge Northern Ireland out of second place in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers if they take all three points in this sold-out clash in Rotterdam

10 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-CRO-HUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Croatia v Hungary Croatia play Hungary in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The match report will also include highlights of the group's other fixture, Slovakia v Wales. 10 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/SCENARIOS (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Quarter-final qualification scenarios A look at the qualification scenarios as teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

10 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan announce team to play Scotland Japan coach Jamie Joseph names his team to face Scotland in their pivotal Rugby World Cup quarter-final match.

11 Oct 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-SCO/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Scotland name team to face Japan Scotland coach Gregor Townsend names his team to face hosts Japan in their pivotal Rugby World Cup Pool A match.

11 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-GEO/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Georgia Australia play Georgia in their Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Shizouka.

11 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-WSM/PREVIEW (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Samoa - News conferences & training Ireland prepare to play Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Fukuoka

11 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Italian Open

Action from day two of the Italian Open at the Olgiata Golf Club in Rome. 11 Oct

GOLF-HOUSTON/ Golf - PGA Tour: Houston Open second round

Second round coverage from Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. 11 Oct

MOTOR-F1-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Japanese Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions of the Japanese Grand Prix. 11 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - Second test

India and South Africa meet in the second test at Ranchi. 11 Oct

ATHLETICS-CHICAGO/ Athletics-Former Salazar runners speak ahead of Chicago marathon

Defending champion Mo Farah and 2017 winner Galen Rupp, who were coached by recently-banned Alberto Salazar, speak to the media ahead of Sunday's Chicago Marathon 11 Oct

TENNIS-SHANGHAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Shanghai Masters

Action from quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters. 11 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

