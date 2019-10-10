International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hurricanes F Martinook to undergo core muscle surgery

Reuters Carolina
Updated: 10-10-2019 23:48 IST
Hurricanes F Martinook to undergo core muscle surgery

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Carolina Hurricanes winger Jordan Martinook will undergo core muscle surgery for the second time in five months, general manager Don Waddell announced on Thursday. The 27-year-old is expected to miss six to eight weeks after having the procedure, which is scheduled for Friday.

Martinook also underwent the surgery in May. Martinook has one assist in four games this season. He scored a career-high 15 goals and matched his high of 25 points in 82 games last season but was hindered late in the campaign by the injury and missed five postseason games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019