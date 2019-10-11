International Development News
Motor racing-F1 cancels all Saturday running due to Typhoon Hagibis

Reuters
Updated: 11-10-2019 06:58 IST
Organisers of Japan's Formula One Grand Prix have cancelled all practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday due to the approach of Typhoon Hagibis.

Originally scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday (0600 GMT), the hour-long qualifying session that decides the grid order for the race will now be held at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday, according to a revised schedule issued by organisers.

The final practice session, which would normally take place before qualifying, will not be held. The race will go ahead as planned at 2:10 p.m. (0510 GMT) on Sunday.

