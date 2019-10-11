Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Excited China fans cheer NBA game despite row over Hong Kong tweet

Thousands of Chinese fans cheered and clapped through an NBA exhibition game in Shanghai on Thursday after days of controversy and online vitriol over a now-deleted tweet by a team manager backing anti-China protests in Hong Kong. The crowd waved Chinese flags in the arena before the game started, but the packed stands gave the players a huge welcome on court and shouted enthusiastically throughout the game. Motor racing: F1 cancels all Saturday running due to Typhoon Hagibis

Organizers of Japan's Formula One Grand Prix have canceled all practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday due to the approach of Typhoon Hagibis. Originally scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday (0600 GMT), the hour-long qualifying session that decides the grid order for the race will now be held at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday, a revised schedule issued by organizers showed. Kaepernick's reps address 'false narratives'

Representatives for quarterback Colin Kaepernick released a two-page statement on Thursday "to address the false narratives" regarding their client and his efforts to join an NFL team. The statement was prefaced by an introduction reading, "There have been many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it is important to set the record straight, again. Nothing below is up for interpretation or debate, it's the truth and nothing else." Golf: Cook, Gooch shine at Houston as Stenson fades

Henrik Stenson was missing a trusty old friend as he plodded to an even-par 72 that left him eight strokes behind first-round leaders Austin Cook and Talor Gooch at the Houston Open on Thursday. Stenson started well enough with a tap-in birdie before the sun had barely risen above the Texas horizon, but he cooled down as the weather warmed up at Golf Club of Houston, dropping four shots in a miserable three-hole stretch on the back nine before clawing back birdies at the final two holes. Love backs Woods as playing captain of U.S. Presidents Cup team

The players in the American Presidents Cup team want Tiger Woods to be a playing captain at this year's event in Australia, former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love said on Thursday. Woods has three more weeks to decide whether to choose himself as one of his four captain's picks to complete the 12-man United States line-up to take on the Internationals at Royal Melbourne from Dec. 12-15. MLB notebook: Phillies fire manager Kapler

Manager Gabe Kapler was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Kapler, 44, completed two seasons as Phillies manager and posted a 161-163 record. He had one season remaining on his three-year contract. NFL notebook: Jags owner expects Ramsey to play

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expects Jalen Ramsey to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, but an ESPN report suggests the cornerback isn't so sure. "Well, I think he's going to be playing this week, so hopefully you'll tune into the Saints game," Khan told The Street, a business website, in a video interview Thursday. .".. I met him a couple of days ago, had a heart-to-heart, and I think we'll be able to come to whatever makes sense for all." Biles by miles: U.S. gymnast claims record fifth all-around world title

American Simone Biles became the first woman to win five all-around titles at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Thursday, building on her legacy as one of the greatest of all time. It was Biles' 16th gold medal at the worlds and added to her all-around world titles from 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018. Mystics beat Sun in Game Five to win first WNBA title

The Washington Mystics beat Connecticut Sun 89-78 in Game Five on Thursday to win the Women’s National Basketball AssociationFinals series 3-2 and capture their first title. Having come up short in last year’s championship series, the Mystics turned up the heat in the final few minutes to deliver the title in front of their home fans. Belgian Emma Meesseman led the way with 22 points off the bench and was named the series MVP. Elena Delle Donne, who battled a herniated disc during the series, added 21 and spurred a crucial late run to lift Washington. Athletics: Chicago looks to shine through Salazar shadow

The winds of change are roiling through the sport of endurance running as athletes descend on the Windy City for Sunday's Chicago Marathon, with one of the sport's longstanding figureheads conspicuously out of the picture. American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners, including the marathon's two most recent men's champions, was handed a four-year ban less than two weeks ago for doping violations.

