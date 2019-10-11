International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Nike says to shut down Oregon Project after Salazar banned

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 14:15 IST
Nike says to shut down Oregon Project after Salazar banned

Washington, Oct 11 (AFP) Nike said on Friday it plans to shut down its Oregon Project training group after top athletics coach Alberto Salazar was banned for doping. Salazar, best known for coaching Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, was earlier this month handed a four-year ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a catalogue of drugs violations.

The 61-year-old Cuban-born American had denied the allegations against him and said he will appeal the ban. "This situation, along with ongoing unsubstantiated assertions, is a distraction for many of the athletes and is compromising their ability to focus on their training and competition needs," said Nike Chairman Mark Parker in a memo to staff.

"I have therefore made the decision to wind down the Oregon Project." Jeffrey Brown, a Texas endocrinologist who treated many of Salazar's athletes at the Oregon training hub in Portland, was also suspended for four years.

Nike has said it will support Salazar in his appeal. "A four-year suspension for someone who acted in good faith is wrong," said Parker in the memo. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019