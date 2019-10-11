Cricket-Kohli hits unbeaten double ton as India declare on 601-5

India captain Virat Kohli chalked up his seventh double hundred in tests before the hosts declared their first innings closed on 601 for five wickets in the second test against South Africa at Pune on Friday.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 254 for his highest score in his 50th test as skipper. It was his first test hundred of the year and 26th of his career.

The hosts lead the three-test series 1-0 after their win in the opener at Visakhapatnam.

