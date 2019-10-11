India declared first innings at 601/5 on day two

India declared their first innings at 601 for 5 on day two of the second Test against South Africa here on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the highest scorer for India, scoring an unbeaten 254, while opener Mayank Agarwal (108) and Ravindra Jadeja (91) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets for South Africa. Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 601 for five in 156.3 (Virat Kohli not out 254; Kagiso Rabada 3/93).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)