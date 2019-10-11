Ravens WR Brown, LB Onwuasor iffy vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown and inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor will be game-time decisions for this weekend's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach John Harbaugh announced Friday. Brown has yet to practice this week after sustaining an ankle injury in last Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

The speedy 22-year-old has recorded 21 receptions for 326 yards with three touchdowns in five games this season since being selected by Baltimore with the 25th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. Onwuasor, who also is dealing with an ankle injury, has not missed a game this season.

The 27-year-old has collected 30 tackles and one sack in 2019 for the Ravens (3-2), who host the Bengals (0-5) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET).

